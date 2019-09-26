Meet Baburam Nishad, UP minister whose Tik-Tok video has gone viral on social media

Baburam Nishad is a minister without portfolio in the Yogi Adityanath government.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Uttar Pradesh has become the latest topic of discussion on social media for two reasons. The first reason why Baburam Nishad, a minister without portfolio in the Yogi Adityanath-led government, is doing the rounds on social media is a Tik-Tok video. The minister recently shared a video of himself riding a virtual bike and then dancing to the tune of a song which he had recorded using video app Tik-Tok.

The video shows Nishad wearing a white full vest, with a virtual helmet and riding a virtual bike. In the video that Nishad apparently recorded himself, the minister can be seen completely immersed in the experience, almost as if he is riding a real bike. He also changes the gears, and dances to the tune of a song. Nishad was appointed as the chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation by the Uttar Pradesh.

The Tik-Tok app is a Chinese mobile video application that has become very popular among youngsters very quickly. Used to create and share short lip-sync and comedy videos, it has caught the imagination of people from all walks of life ever since its launch in India in 2017.

The second reason why everybody is talking about Nishad on social media is because of the marital discord with his wife Neetu. According to a report in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, Nishad’s wife Neetu recently moved a court alleging harassment by her husband. The matter is being heard by a family court in Hamirpur. In a social media post, Neetu had on September 23 said that Nishad frequently beats her and has been torturing her ever since they tied the knot in 2005. She also accused him of misusing his position in the UP government. In his defence, Nishad has said that his wife was leveling false allegations and accused her being a spendthrift.