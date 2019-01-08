Meet Apsara Reddy, Congress’ first transgender office-bearer

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 9:19 PM

The Congress party today appointed a transgender journalist as the national secretary of its women's wing. Apsara Reddy has now become the first transgender office bearer of Congress.

Photo: Twitter/INC

The main aim of Reddy is to send across the message of inclusivity which is beyond social norms. Tweeting about her appointment, Congress said, “Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of @MahilaCongress by Congress President @RahulGandhi”

Congratulating her, Congress leader Sushmita Dev said she will be a great asset for the party.

Also hailing the appointment, another Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “This is a very positive step @sushmitadevmp ! May you continue to grow from strength to strength towards making our society more inclusive and equal! Welcome @talktoapsara to AIMC”.

Apsara Reddy, who is a journalist and an activis,t is a graduate in Journalism and MA in broadcasting. She has worked with the BBC, New Indian Express Deccan Chronicle and The Hindu.

Reddy has spoken in platforms like European Parliament Session in Madrid. She joined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 2016.

