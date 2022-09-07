Meet Anil Chauhan: ‘Super chor’ who stole 5,000 cars owns Rs 10-crore villa, had three wives

In a breakthrough that drew to a close a hot pursuit spanning over three months, the Delhi Police has arrested Anil Chauhan, 52, accused of stealing over 5,000 cars over the past two decades, besides other offences.

Known for his lavish lifestyle that includes expensive clothes, gold bracelets and a villa worth a staggering Rs 10 crore, Chauhan operated a network of 25-30 associates who would facilitate the sale of stolen cars in Gangtok, Assam and Nepal among other places. According to the police, Chauhan, who has been arrested several times in the past, would arrive in Delhi by air from North Eastern states, carry out the thefts and return.

Despite his criminal record and previous arrests, Chauhan was not easy to find, the police claim. According to an official, the 52-year-old would roam around in expensive cars posing as a businessman or a government official. “He was a contractor working with the Assam government and has sources there,” an officer told The Indian Express.

Chauhan came on the radar of the Delhi Police following a string of thefts of high-end SUVs and sedans in central Delhi. A team led by inspector Sandeep Godara which was investigating the thefts suspected Chauhan’s involvement.

Accordingly, teams were sent to Assam, Sikkim, Nepal and NCR to look for him, police said. On August 23, the Delhi Police received a tip-off that Chauhan had arrived in Delhi and was planning to commit more thefts with his associates. He was arrested from DBG road in Delhi with a bike and a pistol. Later, five more pistols were recovered from his possession, an officer told The Indian Express.

Who is Anil Chauhan?

Police say that records available show that Chauhan took to stealing in the early 1990s and has been arrested and convicted in many cases. Over the last twenty years, Chauhan expanded his network and his scope of operations. Besides, dealing in stolen cars, Chauhan also poached rare animals such as rhinos for their horns and is also suspected to be involved in smuggling illegal weapons with his cars, police said.

Chauhan is involved in over 181 cases and has been declared a proclaimed offender. Among the seizures made by the ED against him are a villa valued at Rs 10 crore, gold bracelets besides several luxury cars.

“He was last arrested in January in Assam’s Dispur but got out on bail. This time, we are producing his rap sheet in the court, so he doesn’t come out soon,” Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), told IE.

Police claim that Chauhan has been arrested several times but returns to stealing cars each time after his release. His network includes three main people – in Assam, Nepal and Gangtok – who act as receivers.

“He steals cars from Delhi, Noida and Meerut and takes them to his receivers. All cars are sold within a month or two to elude police. Chauhan only takes flights to go back to his hideouts to show he is not involved in any crime,” an officer said.

According to the police, Chauhan had three wives and seven children, who left him after the ED raids and his subsequent arrest. Shockingly, two of his wives said they never knew about Chauhan’s criminal activities and were under the impression that he was a car dealer.