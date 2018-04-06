Who is Aishwarya Rai? Meet MBA graduate set to marry Tej Pratap Yadav, become Lalu-Rabri’s ‘sanskari bahu’

Aishwarya Rai (L) and Tej Pratap Yadav (R). The two are set to tie the knot soon.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi’s year-long search for a bride for her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is finally over. 30-year-old Tej Pratap is all set to tie knot with Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai. The development was confirmed by a close aide of Lalu’s family on Thursday who said that the marriage has been finalised but the dates have not been confirmed.

A section of media reported that the engagement ceremony will take place later this month and marriage will be held only next month in the capital. The venue of the marriage is said to be the Veterinary Grounds in Patna, the same place where Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s son was married following Tej Pratap’s threat.

On the occasion of Lalu’s 70th birthday last year, when media had questioned Rabri Devi about marriage plans of her sons, the former CM had replied that she was searching ‘sanskari’ daughters-in-law for her sons. Rabri had said that she was searching for a girl who respects elders and don’t want a cinema and mall going girl. She added that her daughter-in-law should be a home maker.

Rai hails from Chhapra. She did her schooling from Notre Dame Academy in Patna. While Rai holds an MBA degree from Amity University, her would-be husband Tej Pratap is 12th pass. Tej Pratap had served as the Health Minister in the erstwhile Grand Alliance government headed by Nitish Kumar. Rai obtained her Bachelor’s degree in History from the reputed Miranda House college of University of Delhi.

Her father Chandrika, a six-time MLA, had served as a minister in many governments headed by the RJD supremo. Her grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was a Congress leader and served as the CM of Bihar for 11 months in 1970.

Aishwarya, 25, has two younger siblings – one sister who studies in Bengaluru and a brother who is a lawyer at Patna High Court.

While confirmation regarding Lalu’s participation is still awaited, reports said that he may file an application for parole in the coming days. Lalu is serving a 14-year jail sentence in connection with multi-crore fodder scam during his stint as the CM of Bihar in 90s.