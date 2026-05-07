With the BJP securing a historic victory and taking control of West Bengal for the first time, the party’s next major decision is selecting its chief ministerial face. Among the names being discussed is Agnimitra Paul, currently the BJP’s state vice-president. According to a BJP leader quoted by Hindustan Times, if chosen, she would replace outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP leader, speaking anonymously, said that several senior figures are under consideration for the top post. “Suvendu Adhikari is on the list. Some leaders have also proposed the names of Rajya Sabha member and state president Samik Bhattacharya and state vice-president Agnimitra Paul, who has won from Asansol Dakshin,” HT quoted the BJP leader, who spoke anonymously, as saying.

Diploma in fashion and 23 criminal cases – Who is Agnimitra Paul?

The 51-year-old leader retained the Asansol Dakshin assembly seat with a victory margin of 40,839 votes, defeating Tapas Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). Her win further strengthened the BJP’s presence in the region.

Before entering politics, Agnimitra Paul worked as a fashion designer, according to her social media profiles. She is currently facing 23 criminal cases linked to allegations such as unlawful assembly, rioting, violent protests, disobedience of lawful orders, and actions allegedly aimed at disturbing public order, according to her election affidavit. The cases also reportedly include accusations related to promoting hostility between groups. However, she has not been convicted in any of them.

Educational and professional background

Academically, she holds a B.Sc. in Botany (Honours) from Banwarilal Bhalotia College under the University of Burdwan, along with a diploma in Fashion Technology from the Birla Institute of Liberal Arts and Management Sciences.

She also has an MBA degree and studied at Loreto Convent and Asansol Girls’ College.

Other contenders for the CM post

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari is being viewed as another strong contender for the chief minister’s post. He played a major role in the elections and defeated Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur constituency by over 15,000 votes. This marks his second major electoral victory against her after defeating her in Nandigram in 2021. In the latest elections, he contested from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram and won both seats.

Samik Bhattacharya is also among the names under discussion for the top post. While the BJP has announced that the new chief minister will take oath on May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the party has not yet finalised its CM candidate.

BJP’s sweeping victory in West Bengal

According to Election Commission data, the BJP secured 45.84 per cent vote share in the elections, an increase of 7.87 percentage points from 2021. The gain translated into 207 Assembly seats, a sharp rise from its previous tally of 77.

In contrast, the AITC’s vote share dropped from 48.02 per cent in 2021 to 40.8 per cent this time. Its seat tally also declined significantly, falling from 215 seats to 80.