Meerut tense after violent mob torches several houses, vehicles during anti-encroachment drive

Several vehicles and houses were set on fire by an unruly mob in Meerut. (Photo/ANI)

Tension prevails in Meerut a day after a violent mob clashed with the police opposing a joint anti-encroachment drive in the city. The Meerut Police was forced to lathi-charge the unruly crowd which set on fire several houses and vehicles in the city on Wednesday evening.

The police and mob were involved in a pitched battle when local authorities tried to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in Sadar Police Station area of Meerut Cantonment area.

At least eight buses of UP Roadways and several private vehicles were set on fire by the mob in the area, a report in Indian Express said. At least 10 protesters have been arrested so far.

“Initially, police resorted to mild lathi-charge but later we had to intensify action to control the unruly mob. They set fire to a religious place in the area and 50 huts in the slums. There are unconfirmed reports that cooking gas cylinders in makeshift houses exploded due to the fire,” Indian Express quoted Akhilesh Narain Singh, SP(city), Meerut, as saying.

A large number of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed to control the situation from deteriorating further.