Meerut tense after violent mob torches several houses, vehicles during anti-encroachment drive

By: | Updated: March 7, 2019 11:04 AM

At least eight buses of UP Roadways and several private vehicles were set on fire by the mob in Meerut on Wednesday evening.

Meerut violenceSeveral vehicles and houses were set on fire by an unruly mob in Meerut. (Photo/ANI)

Tension prevails in Meerut a day after a violent mob clashed with the police opposing a joint anti-encroachment drive in the city. The Meerut Police was forced to lathi-charge the unruly crowd which set on fire several houses and vehicles in the city on Wednesday evening.

The police and mob were involved in a pitched battle when local authorities tried to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in Sadar Police Station area of Meerut Cantonment area.

At least eight buses of UP Roadways and several private vehicles were set on fire by the mob in the area, a report in Indian Express said. At least 10 protesters have been arrested so far.

“Initially, police resorted to mild lathi-charge but later we had to intensify action to control the unruly mob. They set fire to a religious place in the area and 50 huts in the slums. There are unconfirmed reports that cooking gas cylinders in makeshift houses exploded due to the fire,” Indian Express quoted Akhilesh Narain Singh, SP(city), Meerut, as saying.

A large number of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed to control the situation from deteriorating further.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Meerut tense after violent mob torches several houses, vehicles during anti-encroachment drive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition