Meerut hospital booked for controversial ad refusing treatment to Muslim patients without COVID-19 test

Meerut’s Valentis Cancer Hospital had put out the controversial advertisement in a newspaper, asking Muslim patients and their caretakers to come for treatment only after undergoing a COVID-19 test.

A Meerut-based hospital has come under fire after it put out an advertisement stating that it will only admit Muslims who have tested negative for coronavirus. According to news agency ANI, Meerut’s Valentis Cancer Hospital had put out the controversial advertisement in a newspaper. It asked Muslim patients and their caretakers to come for treatment only after undergoing a COVID-19 test.

The advertisement had blamed the Tablighi Jamaat spreading the virus in the country. The religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the country. It said only patients testing negative will be admitted and asked patients to produce a report showing they have tested negative for the deadly virus.

Police said that they have booked the management of the hospital for the controversial advertisement. Meerut SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni said further action will be taken against the hospital.

“We have registered a case. We are taking action as per the evidence available,” Sahni said.

Facing relentless criticism, the hospital later issued an apology.

“The advertisement was an appeal to all the people to follow the government guidelines so that everyone stays safe. It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some words hurt people’s sentiments. The hospital never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” Dr Amit Jain, Manager, Valentis Cancer Hospital, said.

The advertisement was released by the hospital on Friday. It also said most Hindus and Jains are misers and asked them to contribute to the Prime Minister’s fund to help fight coronavirus.

The Meerut hospital on Sunday came up with another advertisement, carrying an apology. The hospital said it is sorry if anyone’s sentiments were hurt. The hospital said it wanted people of all religions to fight the crisis together and that it was wrong in calling Hindus and Jains misers.