Meerut fire: Massive fire breaks out in slums in Lisari area, 10 fire tenders at spot

A massive fire broke out in the slums located in the Lisari area of Meerut in the wee hours on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, more than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site and have been pressed into service to douse the flames. Several jhuggis are reported to have been gutted down in the fire. No causalities have been reported so far.

Reports said that efforts are still underway to bring flames under control. Several top administration officials have reached the site. The reason behind the fire is not known. Officials said that as of now their priority is to douse the flames and make arrangements for people affected due to the fire.

#Visuals: Fire breaks out in slums in Meerut’s Lisari area; more than 10 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/Enqn4Yv4GE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2018

Earlier in March, over 100 labourers were left homeless when over 100 huts were gutted down in a massive fire in slums in Aashiyana colony of the city. At that time, at least 12 fire tenders had to be pressed into service to douse the flames. According to officials, preliminary investigation showed that the fire broke out follwing a spark from a matchbox.

More details awaited