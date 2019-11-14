Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case Live: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi today

Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the criminal contempt plea filed against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing to the top court in his derogatory remark in the Rafale deal case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The judgment was reserved by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph had on May 10. Rahul had made the controversial remark directed at PM Modi on April 10 while speaking to media after the court dismissed the Centre’s objections in the Rafale deal case. The Supreme Court had on April 10 admitted certain documents for supporting the review petitions against the December 14 last year verdict in the Rafale deal case. The Modi government had objected to this. Later, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi filed the contempt plea against Rahul for the making remarks against the Prime Minister. The Supreme Court had observed that the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi were incorrectly attributed to it.

