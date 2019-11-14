  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case Live: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi today

Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case Live: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi today

By: |
Updated:Nov 14, 2019 8:54:01 am

Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Live Updates: BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi had filed the contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi for the making controversial remarks against PM Narendra Modi involving the Rafale deal case.

Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case, Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Live UpdatesSupreme Court to deliver verdict in Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the criminal contempt plea filed against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing to the top court in his derogatory remark in the Rafale deal case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The judgment was reserved by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph had on May 10. Rahul had made the controversial remark directed at PM Modi on April 10 while speaking to media after the court dismissed the Centre’s objections in the Rafale deal case. The Supreme Court had on April 10 admitted certain documents for supporting the review petitions against the December 14 last year verdict in the Rafale deal case. The Modi government had objected to this. Later, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi filed the contempt plea against Rahul for the making remarks against the Prime Minister. The Supreme Court had observed that the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi were incorrectly attributed to it.

Read More

Live Blog

Meenakshi Lekhi Defamation Case Live Coverage

Highlights

    08:54 (IST)14 Nov 2019
    Rahul Gandhi had tendered unconditional apology

    Rahul Gandhi, who was then the president of the Congress Party, had told the Supreme Court that he has already tendered unconditional apology for wrongly attributing the remarks relating to the Prime Minister to the apex court.

    08:14 (IST)14 Nov 2019
    Supreme Court verdict on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi today

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi's criminal contempt plea against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul, then Congress president, had wrongly attributed to the top court his controversial remark in Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The case was filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against then Congress president Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the Supreme Court in his derogatory remark in Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court had then observed that Rahul incorrectly attributed to it in his comment and sought an apology.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Day ahead of first Haryana cabinet expansion, Dushyant Chautala given 11 departments
    2BJP bracing for rebellion in bypoll-bound constituencies in Karnataka
    3Blaming, cursing one another will not help curb pollution says Prakash Javadekar