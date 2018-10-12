Mee Too: PM Narendra Modi should speak up, says Subramanian Swamy

“Allegations have been leveled against him, not by one but multiple women,” Swami was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy Friday said that PM Narendra Modi should speak up on the issue of the #Metoo movement. Reacting to the allegations made against Union Minister MJ Akbar, Swami said that the editor-turned-journalist has been accused by multiple women. “Allegations have been leveled against him, not by one but multiple women,” Swami was quoted as saying by ANI. “I have already said that I support #MeToo movement. I don’t think it’s wrong if they’re coming out after a long time….PM should speak on this,” he added.

The statement came hours after Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi announced setting up of a committee of senior judicial and legal persons as members to examine all issues emanating from the #MeToo movement. Speaking to news agency PTI, Gandhi said she believes in all the women and can feel the pain and trauma they would have gone through. “I am proposing to set up a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign,” Gandhi said in an interview to PTI. “I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant,” she said.

The #Metoo movement, under which the women have opened up about the sexual abuse at the work place, has taken the nation by storm. The movement has hit the entertainment and media industry the most.

MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar, a former journalist, has been accused by several women colleagues of sexual harassment. These women have accused that the minister harassed then when he served as an editor at various media organiations.