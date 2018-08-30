Medical college ‘ragging’ case: NHRC notice to HRD ministry, UP govt, college principal

NHRC. (PTI)

The NHRC has issued notices to the HRD ministry, the Uttar Pradesh government and the principal of a leading medical college in Allahabad over reports claiming that around 100 students, including boys and girls, were allegedly subjected to “inhuman treatment” in the name of ragging on its campus. The National Human Rights Commission said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports published today about the incident that took place at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Allahabad.

The Commission has issued notices to the HRD Ministry, state chief secretary and the principal of the college, seeking detailed reports in four weeks, including the steps taken against the guilty students and officers, and measures for safety of students as well as creation of a healthy environment within the college, the NHRC said in a statement today.

As per the media report carried today, about 150 students have been admitted in the first year of the MBBS course, out of which 40 are female students. Some of the students had reportedly raised objection to the alleged ragging but they were beaten up. The students have told the press on the condition of anonymity that they are being “subjected to torture” and “threatened” that their career will be spoiled in case any complaint is made by them with the authorities, the rights panel said.

The Commission has also directed the Secretary, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, to submit a “status report” regarding effective implementation of the recommendations of the Raghavan Committee, affirmed by the Supreme Court, in educational institutions across the country. The secretary has been given four weeks to respond, the statement said.

The Commission while considering a complaint received from Raj Kachroo, Aman movement for Eradication of Ragging, has expressed its firm view against ragging and has directed the universities across the country to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the supreme court as well as the UGC on the subject.

“In spite of all these efforts, in such a large number, first year students of a prestigious medical college in Allahabad have been allegedly subjected to such inhuman treatment in the name of ragging. This amounts to violation of human rights of the innocent students. Their right to dignity appears to have been grossly violated due to negligence by the college administration,” the NHRC said.

According to the media report, the junior students have been forced to bow down and do ‘salaam’ (salute) to everyone It is also mentioned that heads of 100 students have been “tonsured” in the name of ragging. The students are under severe fear and nervousness but the “college administration is silent”, the NHRC said.

Even the girl students have not been spared as they have been directed to apply oil on their hair and make a juda (puff). They are not allowed to keep their hair untied, it said, quoting the reports.

“Reportedly, in spite of all this, no student could dare to come forward to lodge a complaint with the anti-ragging cell of the college. As per report, neither the college administration has provided any facility of counseling to the students nor a safe environment to the freshly inducted students,” the NHRC said.

While issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that ragging has been banned in academic institutions, schools and colleges. The University Grants Commission has issued guidelines on the subject to be followed by all educational institutions. The Medical Council of India has issued Medical Council of India (Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges/Institutions) Regulations, 2009 to root out ragging in all forms from medical colleges/institutions in the country by prohibiting it.

The apex court has also directed that a number of recommendations made by the Raghavan Committee be implemented by taking confidence building measures and formation of anti-ragging committees in the institutions.