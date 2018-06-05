Medical aspirant commits suicide in Tamil Nadu after allegedly failing to qualify for NEET

(Representational Image, Source: IE)

A 17-year-old medical aspirant reportedly committed suicide on Monday by consuming poison after she allegedly failed to qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) whose results were declared yesterday. The girl, a resident of Peruvallur village in Gingee taluk of Tamil Nadu, had reportedly scored 1125 out of 1200 in her Class 12 exam. She was a student of a school in Kallakurichi and her father was a construction labourer in Villupuram district.

Her neighbours said that the girl was upset after the result was declared. She was told by her parents not to worry but collapsed on Monday night after consuming poison kept at her home. Her family took her to the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead.

Actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth expressed his condolence at the girl’s death. “Really it is a sad thing to hear. I express my condolence to the family of that girl. We all should take necessary steps to prevent such kind of things,” he said at Chennai airport.

Another incident of suicide was reported from Delhi where a 19-year-old NEET aspirant jumped from 8th floor of a building in Dwarka Sector 12, hours after the result of the medical entrance examination was announced.

“Further Enquiry revealed that deceased was appearing in the NEET exam for the last two years after passing class 12 in year 2016. Today, the result of NEET was declared in noon and he had failed to qualify the exam,” a senior police office was quoted as saying by PTI.

A total of 13.36 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, a 16.49-per cent increase from last year. However, 12.69 lakh candidates appeared for the test, of whom 7.14 lakh cleared it.

Kalpana Kumari from Bihar bagged the top rank in NEET for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country with the maximum number of candidates clearing the exam belonging to Uttar Pradesh. Kalpana scored percentile score of 99.99 and 691 marks. Telangana’s Rohan Purohit and Delhi’s Himanshu Sharma jointly bagged the second position with 690 marks.