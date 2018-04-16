Mecca Masjid blast verdict Updates: Swami Aseemanand, 4 others aqcuitted in case

The deadly explosion, which took place in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007, during Friday prayers had also left 58 others injured.

Mecca Masjid blast verdict Updates: The special NIA court has acquitted all accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid Blast in Hyderabad which claimed nine lives. The trial in the case was concluded last week and was posted for judgment today. The deadly explosion, which took place in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007, during Friday prayers had also left 58 others injured. After an initial investigation by the local police, the case was transferred to CBI, which filed a chargesheet. Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case from the CBI in 2011. The NIA named 11 persons in its chargesheet allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations.

– Reacting on the verdict, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad raised questions on the functioning of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

– NIA’s reply on all accused in Mecca Masjid blast case acquitted: We will examine the court judgment after we get a copy of the same and decide further course of action.

– RVS Mani, former MHA Under Secretary, said that people who perpetrated attack(Mecca Masjid) were protected through misuse of agency(NIA), this is what is alarming. “How do you compensate those who suffered&were maligned? Will Congress or anyone else who propagated this theory compensate them?,” he said

– Speaking on the verdict, RVS Mani, former Under Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs said that all the pieces of evidence were engineered, otherwise, there was no Hindu terror angle.

– As per a report by Indianexpress.com, the court has aqcuitted all ten accused in the Macca Masjid blast case were acquitted by the special NIA court in Hyderabad. The court said that no evidence was presented the court said in its judgment.

– As per initial reports, Swami Aseemanand and all other accused have been acquitted in the case.

– Swami Aseemanand has been brought to court. The verdict will be announced soon.

Only five of the total accused have been tried in the court. The accused Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand alias Naba Kumar Sarkar, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai and Rajendra Chowdhary were arrested in the case. The two other accused – Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra — are absconding, while another accused Sunil Joshi had died. The investigations are continuing against two other accused.

The NIA had examined as many as 226 witnesses during the trial and as many as 411 documents exhibited. Two accused – Swami Aseemanand and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar – are out on bail. The three others have been lodged in the Central prison here under judicial remand. A Rajasthan court had sentenced Gupta and others to life in jail in the Ajmer Dargah blast case in March 2017.