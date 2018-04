Reddy handed over his resignation to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge.

The special NIA court judge of Hyderabad K Ravinder Reddy today resigned, barely hours after acquitting the five accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case, a senior judicial officer said.

Reddy cited personal reasons for his resignation, and said it had nothing to do with today’s judgement.

In fact, he said, he was considering resigning for quite some time, the official told PTI.