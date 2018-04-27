Meat of dead chicken meant for supplying to restaurants seized

Police said the locals of a place near the airport area caught a person with the meat of dead chicken meant for supply to a restaurant. (Representative image: IE)

A day after the seizure of 20 tonne of rotten meat suspected to be of dead animals, meant for supply to restaurants in and around the city, the police today confiscated flesh of dead chicken from a farm at New Town near here. Police said the locals of a place near the airport area caught a person with the meat of dead chicken meant for supply to a restaurant. They informed the police and the person was arrested along with the restaurant owner. The whereabouts of the farm was known on interrogating the two men and the police raided it. The flesh of dead chicken was found in a freezer in the farm and was seized.

Samples of it was sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether any other meat had been mixed with it, the police added. The West Bengal government has directed all police stations in the metropolis and the districts to keep watch on the sale of meat in their areas, officials said.

Yesterday, around 20 tonnes of rotten meat suspected to be of dead animals which was meant to be supplied to restaurants in and around the city was seized by the police from several areas here and the neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. Nine persons including one from Bihar, were arrested since Wednesday night for their alleged involvement in supplying meat of dead animals to different restaurants, police said.

Police are investigating from where the meat of dead animals was supplied. News of dead chicken preserved in formalin for supply to city eateries had broken out in March and police had conducted raids at Baduria in North 24 Parganas, where 10,000 to 12,000 poultries are located. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had publicly pulled up senior government officers and held them responsible for laxity in dealing with the problem.