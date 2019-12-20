‘Meant opinion poll’: Mamata Banerjee clarifies day after call for UN-monitored referendum on CAA, NRC

Mamata Banerjee has been among the first to oppose the Citizenship law and NRC. In rally after rally, Mamata has announced that she will not allow CAA to be implemented in Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sought to clarify her statement where she had called for a referendum on the Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens under the supervision of United Nations to see how many people want these legislations in the country. Banerjee today tried to explain what she wanted to say but ended up saying the same thing.

The TMC chief said that she had mentioned ‘only opinion poll’. “I said the Human Rights Commission and the UN are impartial institutions. Let there be planning with experts from my country. They must organise an opinion poll and the Human Rights Commission must take care of what is going on. I said UN must watch, also said this about the National Human Rights Commission. Let them see if people are accepting this or not,” the Chief Minister said.

On Thursday, it was reported that Mamata Banerjee had called for a UN-monitored referendum on the Citizenship Act and NRC. Following this, the BJP hit out at her calling her an “irresponsible CM” who did not deserve to hold public office. “She is the most irresponsible Chief Minister who doesn’t deserve to hold a public office. This is the kind of language Pakistan would speak! Just shows how she is aware of the slipping public support in Bengal…” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said in a tweet.

Responding to this, TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee said: “Mamata Banerjee has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading Bengal by 7 crore Bengalis. Not once. TWICE. The people of Bengal don’t need an advisory from a BJP troll like Amit Malviya. (sic)”

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, the chief minister yesterday said: "Suddenly after 73 years of independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time? #NoCABNoNRC"