MEA Sushma Swaraj meets Kazakhstan counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov, discusses ways to deepen cooperation

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held a comprehensive discussion with her Kazakhstan counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov on deepening cooperation in areas like trade, energy and defence and security. Swaraj is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India’s efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich nations.

“Strategic partners since 2009! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov,” Raveesh Kumar, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, tweeted. The two leaders held a comprehensive discussion on deepening cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, energy, Information and Communications Technology, pharma, capacity building and culture, he said.

Swaraj was earlier warmly welcomed by Abdrakhmanov at his office ahead of the delegation-level talks.