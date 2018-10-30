MEA Sushma Swaraj leaves for Kuwait, concludes her Qatar visit

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 3:32 PM

Swaraj on Monday met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed ways to move forward on the roadmap set by the top leaders of the two countries.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday left on her maiden visit to Kuwait (Image: Twitter)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday left on her maiden visit to Kuwait after wrapping up her successful two-day visit to Qatar.

“After a successful visit to Qatar, EAM Sushma Swaraj departs on her maiden visit to Kuwait. EAM will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and interact with Indian community members,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During her Doha visit, Swaraj held delegation level talks with her counterpart H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and signed a declaration to establish Joint Commission at the level of External Affairs and Foreign Minister to periodically review progress in various cooperation initiatives, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

India said the bilateral trade in 2017-18 stood at USD 9.9 billion and Indian exports to Qatar during this period registered an increase of 87 per cent over the previous year.

Qatari investments were invited in the areas including petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture and food processing, the statement said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the smooth functioning of various institutional mechanisms for strengthening of bilateral relationship.

She also addressed and interacted with over 500 representatives of the Indian community.

Swaraj had arrived in Doha on Sunday on the first leg of her four-day visit to Qatar and Kuwait.

India shares close and friendly bilateral relations with Kuwait.

