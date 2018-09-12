​​​
MEA Sushma Swaraj condoles death of ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Tuesday condoled the death of Pakistani's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife.

September 12, 2018
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Tuesday condoled the death of Pakistani’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz died Tuesday in London after a prolonged illness, Sharif’s brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif said. The wife of Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Sharif was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2014.

“I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Mrs Kulsoom Nawaz. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace,” Swaraj tweeted. The 68-year-old former first lady of Pakistan was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August last year.

