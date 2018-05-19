MEA Sushma Swaraj assures help to Indians stranded at Bishkek airport

​​​
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured help to Indians stranded at the Bishkek airport in Kyrgyzstan after their flight was cancelled.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured help to Indians stranded at the Bishkek airport in Kyrgyzstan after their flight was cancelled. A man named Ajay Gupta said on Twitter that he along with 50 others was on group tour in Bishkek and while departing from the airport, their flight was cancelled allegedly without any prior intimation.

“And now they are not cooperating with us at all. Need your help asap,” he said, requesting Swaraj’s intervention. Taking note, Swaraj asked the India Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan to send embassy officials to the Bishkek airport to help the stranded Indians. Meanwhile, the minister also assured all assistance to the family of an Indian who had died in Ethiopia.

