MEA S Jaishankar hosts lunch for envoys completing their tenure in India

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 7, 2020 10:28:43 AM

Those who were present on the occasion included Dean of Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos and Australian envoy Harinder Sidhu.

S Jaishankar, india envoy, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, Harinder Sidhu, external affairs ministerIn a tweet on Tuesday, the minister said he also welcomed the recently-arrived heads of mission. (Twitter/S Jaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a lunch for ambassadors completing their tenure in India and thanked them for their service. In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister said he also welcomed the recently-arrived heads of mission. 

“Hosted a lunch yesterday for Ambassadors completing their tenure in India. Thank them for their service. Welcomed recently arrived Heads of Mission as well. Dean Hans Dannenberg Castellanos was as usual, the inspiration,” he tweeted. 

