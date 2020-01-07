MEA S Jaishankar hosts lunch for envoys completing their tenure in India

Those who were present on the occasion included Dean of Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos and Australian envoy Harinder Sidhu.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a lunch for ambassadors completing their tenure in India and thanked them for their service. In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister said he also welcomed the recently-arrived heads of mission.
“Hosted a lunch yesterday for Ambassadors completing their tenure in India. Thank them for their service. Welcomed recently arrived Heads of Mission as well. Dean Hans Dannenberg Castellanos was as usual, the inspiration,” he tweeted.
Those who were present on the occasion included Dean of Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos and Australian envoy Harinder Sidhu.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.