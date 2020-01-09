MEA S Jaishankar holds talks with Sri Lankan foreign minister Dinesh Gunawardena

New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2020 12:58:04 PM

Gunawardena arrived here last night on a three day visit. Officials said almost all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed in talks between the two ministers.

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena meets External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at Hyderabad House.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held comprehensive talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, exploring ways to further deepen bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment.

