India has issued a strongly worded rebuttal after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari commented on its “internal matters”. Controversy had erupted earlier this week after he alleged threats to Muslim religious sites in India. The Ministry of External Affairs has dubbed Zardari’s remarks “absurd” and questioned Pakistan’s own record on human rights.

The response came after Zardari expressed concern over the reported demolition of historic Muslim religious sites in India, including what he termed the 1,000-year-old Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi. In a post on X, the Pakistan President called on India to halt such actions and safeguard minority rights and shared cultural heritage. He also warned that the developments could lead to “disintegration and perennial chaos” in the country.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaisawal said India “categorically rejects” the comments made by the Pakistan President.

‘No Locus Standi’ to comment on India’s internal issue

In a strongly worded response, the MEA stated that Pakistan had “no locus standi” to comment on issues that fall within India’s domestic jurisdiction.

The ministry stated that the remarks were unwarranted and dismissed the criticism, arguing that Pakistan was in no position to lecture others on issues related to human rights and minority welfare.

The statement also added that the comments were particularly inappropriate in view of Pakistan’s own record on this matter, which it said has drawn international attention over the years.

MEA points to Pakistan’s human rights record

The MEA also blamed Pakistan for having a long history of targeting and victimising minority communities representing different faiths.

“These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan’s own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary,” the ministry added.

New Delhi further mentioned that the Pakistan President’s comment appeared to be politically motivated rather than a genuine expression of concern.

“Given this reality, the President’s remark can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan’s national policies of bigotry and hatred,” the statement mentioned.

The exchange follows Zardari’s social media post urging India to stop actions affecting Muslim religious sites and to ensure the protection of minority rights and cultural heritage.

Pakistan a ‘Frankenstein State’

India has consistently maintained that issues relating to domestic matters fall within its sovereign jurisdiction and has repeatedly rejected comments from Pakistan on such subjects. The rebuke for Zardari also comes days after India called its neighbour a “Frankenstein State’ that was hosting and training terrorists during an UN session.

The remarks were made by Anupama Singh, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, after Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the Interactive Dialogue on the UN High Commissioner’s annual report. She reiterated that the northern union territory remained an integral and inalienable part of India.