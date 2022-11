MEA driver arrested for espionage by Delhi Police: Sources

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team has arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs on charges of espionage for allegedly leaking confidential details to a Pakistan-based person, sources said on Friday.

According to a source, the arrest was made on Friday from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here.

The suspect allegedly used to pass “confidential and sensitive” information related to national security to a person based in Pakistan.

The source said the driver was honey trapped by an ISI person who pretended to be a woman when he spoke with him.

Police, however, refused to share any details of the case citing concerns over national security.