scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

MEA driver arrested for espionage by Delhi Police: Sources

According to a source, the arrest was made on Friday from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here.

Written by PTI
MEA driver arrested for espionage by Delhi Police: Sources
The suspect allegedly used to pass “confidential and sensitive” information related to national security to a person based in Pakistan.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team has arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs on charges of espionage for allegedly leaking confidential details to a Pakistan-based person, sources said on Friday.

According to a source, the arrest was made on Friday from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here.

Also Read: SC rejects NIA plea, orders Navlakha to be placed under house arrest within 24-hours

Also Read

The suspect allegedly used to pass “confidential and sensitive” information related to national security to a person based in Pakistan.

The source said the driver was honey trapped by an ISI person who pretended to be a woman when he spoke with him.

Police, however, refused to share any details of the case citing concerns over national security.

More Stories on
Delhi Police

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.