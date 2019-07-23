MEA denies Donald Trump’s claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate in resolving Kashmir issue

By: |
Published: July 23, 2019 12:54:05 AM

MEA said it has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

pm modi, donald trumpPM Modi with Donald Trump (File photo)

India on Monday denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

In a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump offered to be the “mediator” between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and even said he has received a request to do so from Modi during a recent meeting with him.

“We have seen @POTUS’s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

He said it has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

“Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” he added.

