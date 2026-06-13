The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday confirmed that the Indian crew aboard the MT Liaki Freedom remains safe. Unverified reports had suggested that the ship was attacked while traversing the Gulf of Oman on Friday.

The clarification comes even as New Delhi lodged a strong protest over US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners and President Donald Trump claimed Iran had launched “drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Hormuz Strait”.

Tensions in the Gulf have escalated sharply following recent attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members, prompting India to closely monitor the situation. Iran had also announced a complete closure of the Strait of ⁠Hormuz ​on Thursday, ​including oil tankers and commercial ​ships, ​saying any vessel ‌that ⁠attempts passage will ​be ​shot ⁠at.

MEA rejects reports of attack on Liaki Freedom

In an official statement, the MEA said it had spoken to the master of the vessel, who confirmed that there had been no attack and that every crew member onboard was safe.

“We have spoken with the Master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who has confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the reported information is false,” the ministry said.

Fake News Alert!



Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media. pic.twitter.com/Xn8I65LdKu — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) June 13, 2026

The ministry also flagged the circulating claims as misinformation and urged people to remain cautious about unverified reports being shared online.

False reports sparked panic over Indian crew safety

The clarification came after multiple reports and social media posts claimed that Liaki Freedom, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, had been attacked overnight near Oman, raising fears over the safety of Indian crew members onboard.

The MEA’s fact-check unit later issued a warning on social media, cautioning the public against spreading “false and baseless claims” related to the incident.

India protests recent attacks on commercial ships

The Liaki Freedom episode comes days after India strongly protested attacks on commercial vessels operating in Gulf waters after three Indian sailors were killed earlier this week.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed India’s “strong protest” over recent attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that resulted in the deaths of Indian mariners.

Jaishankar described attacks on commercial shipping as unjustified and said civilian vessels should not become targets amid ongoing regional tensions.

Three Indian sailors killed in MT Settebello strike

India’s diplomatic protest followed the deadly strike on commercial tanker MT Settebello earlier this week in the Gulf of Oman.

The vessel, carrying 24 Indian crew members, reportedly came under attack after US forces accused it of violating an ongoing naval blockade linked to Iran. While 21 Indian crew members were rescued, three sailors lost their lives in the incident.

The MEA has said efforts are underway to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased sailors to India.

US diplomat summoned twice by India

Following repeated incidents involving Indian crew members, India has twice summoned the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

The government has expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Gulf waters, especially given the large number of Indian seafarers working aboard international commercial ships operating through the route.