MEA cancels Indo-Pak Foreign Ministers’ meet in New York, says Imran Khan’s ‘true face’ exposed

The government has revoked its decision to accept Pakistan’s proposal for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of UNGA in New York later this month. Announcing the decision, Minister of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the killing of Indian security personnel and the release of postal stamps of terrorists including Burhan Wani have proven that Pakistan will not mend its ways. “The true face of the new Prime Minister has been exposed within the first few months of him taking office. Any meeting with Pakistan is not conducive in this environment. There will be no meeting between the Foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of UNGA in New York,” he said.

Since yesterday’s announcement of meeting of foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, two deeply disturbing developments took place. Latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan entities and the recent release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan glorifying terrorists, the MEA said.

On Thursday, New Delhi had confirmed receiving a proposal from Islamabad for a meeting between Foreign Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had told reporters that the two top leaders of the neighbouring nations will meet at a mutually convenient date. He had, however, added that New Delhi’s stand on resumption on talks with Pakistan remains the same and that the meeting was not a resumption of the dialogue process.

“I can confirm that on the request from the Pakistani side for a meeting between the two foreign ministers will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time. We have just agreed to the meeting. The Permanent Missions of both India and Pakistan will together work out the details. Till then, what will be discussed in the meeting, we will have to wait till the meeting takes place,” Raveesh Kumar had said.

The decision to accept Pakistan’s proposal was taken after Pakistan Premier Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi urging him to start the dialogue process that was suspended in January 2016 after Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked IAF station in Pathankot of Punjab.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the barbaric killing of BSF jawan Narendra Singh by Pakistani troops along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier today, bodies of three abducted cops were recovered with bullet injuries in south Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Postal department has issued as many as 20 postal tickets in honour of Hizbul terrorist and others who were killed in Kashmir by the Indian security forces.

The Composite Dialogue Process between the two nations had started in 1997. But it was suspended after 2008 Mumbai terror attack that left over 160 dead. In December 2015, New Delhi again initiated the dialogue process with Islamabad and it was named 10-Point Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue. But it was again put on hold after the Pathankot terror attack that was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists.