Me Too row: Desperate to get back to normal life now, says Vinta Nanda

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 2:14 PM

Writer-director Vinta Nanda, who has accused actor Alok Nath of rape and sexual harassment, says she now "desperately" wants to get back to normal life.

alok nath me too, alok nath sexual harassment, alok nath sexual abuse, vinta nanda alok nath, vinta nanda, vinta nanda sexual harassmentNanda said she “went to sleep” after writing about the alleged sexual harassment on social media and woke up to realise that things will never be the same.

Writer-director Vinta Nanda, who has accused actor Alok Nath of rape and sexual harassment, says she now “desperately” wants to get back to normal life. Nanda gave an account of the alleged sexual assault in a Facebook post on October 8, soon after actor Tanushree Dutta’s complaint of harassment against Nana Patekar fuelled India’s #MeToo movement. The director said she got the courage to call out Nath after she realised it was for the first time that men in Bollywood were standing up for women.

“My trigger obviously was the atmosphere, there was an enabling environment. I was very certain I will be heard and supported because the movement had gathered momentum, started by Tanushree. I give her all the credit in the Bollywood space, as she took on very big people. “When I saw that the industry was supporting her, CINTAA was coming out openly and speaking for her… It was the first time in Bollywood where I saw men stand up and speak for women,” Nanda said on Wednesday.

She was speaking at a panel discussion on #MeToo at the Mumbai Curtain Raiser of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival, which will run from January 24 to January 28. Nanda said she “went to sleep” after writing about the alleged sexual harassment on social media and woke up to realise that things will never be the same. “For me, it was over. I had held back for so many years. I was relieved but I had given sleepless nights to everyone, including my family. By the time I woke up, from my building to the office building, there were media vans parked all over the place.

“I woke up to the fact that ‘ok now I’ve done it’. Now I have to live up to it. That’s what I am doing until today. I am trying desperately to get back to normal life now. This is the last panel I’m saying ‘yes’ to because I just have to get back to normal life now,” she added. Last month, Mumbai Police registered a rape case against Nath following Nanda’s complaint. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Section 376 (rape). Nath has refuted the allegations and filed a civil suit against Nanda and is seeking Re 1 as damages for alleged defamation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Me Too row: Desperate to get back to normal life now, says Vinta Nanda
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition