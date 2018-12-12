Me Too movement: MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal and Gautam Adhikari suspended from Editors Guild

The decision was taken by office-bearers in the wake of sexual misconduct charges levelled against them by several women journalists.

The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday suspended senior journalists MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal and Gautam Adhikari from the Guild. The decision was taken by office-bearers in the wake of sexual misconduct charges levelled against them by several women journalists.

The Guild had earlier sought the views of its Executive Committee (EC) on what action should be taken against the three journalists. MJ Akbar’s lawyer had submitted the response which was later shared with the EC.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Guild said: “A majority of the EC members suggested that the membership of Mr Akbar should be suspended. There was also consensus that Mr Tejpal be suspended too, until the conclusion of his trial and the Guild should write to Mr Adhikari to seek his response.”

The Guild discussed the Committee’s comments and took the decision on the matter. It concurred with the majority view that Akbar should be suspended from the Guild pending the Court proceeding against him.

“Using the same logic, the Office-bearers decided that Mr Tejpal too should be suspended from the Guild. For Mr Adhikari, the Office-bearers decided that the Guild will write to him seeking a formal response to the charges against him,” the Guild said in its statement.

The charges against Tejpal surfaced five years ago when a woman colleague alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by the former Tehelka Editor. Following the allegations, he stepped down from the magazine.

Former minister MJ Akbar too is facing charges of sexual misconduct. The allegations against him came in the midst of MeToo movement. At least 20 women came forward against Akbar. He, however, denied all the charges and filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani.