Me Too campaign in India: Modi government steps in, panel of retired judges to hold public hearings

Me Too campaign in India: Taking cognisance of the MeToo movement which has caused quite a stir across the Bollywood, Indian media industry and politics, the Narendra Modi government has announced the formation of a four-member committee of retired judges to conduct public hearings of the cases. Informing of the government’s move on Friday, Union minister Maneka Gandhi said that a committee with senior judicial, legal persons will look into all issues emanating from the campaign which women have used to reveal cases of alleged sexual harassment against them.

The move by the government comes even as Mumbai Police began its probe against actor Nana Patekar and opposition raised its demand of sacking the Union Minister and Editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar. Many more prominent names such as Subhash Ghai and Sajid Khan.

A few days back, Maneka Gandhi said that she was “very happy” that such campaign has started in the country and exhorted women to come out and reveal the truths. She also said that she had asked the Law Ministry to allow people to complain even “10-15 years later”. “One always remembers the person who molested you and we have written to the Law Ministry that one should be allowed to complain without any time limit,” she had said.

Another prominent woman face in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, Union Minister Smriti Irani has asked the people not discourage the women from speaking out and narrating their ordeals. However, while responding to questions over allegations against Akbar, Irani said, “The gentleman concerned would be better positioned to speak on this issue.”

“I appreciate that the media is accosting his (former) female colleagues but I think it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement (and) not for me because I was personally not present there,” Irani said.