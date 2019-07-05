MDMK leader Vaiko sentenced to one year jail in 2009 sedition case

Vaiko gets one year jail in 2009 sedition speech case.

A Chennai court has sentenced MDMK leader Vaiko to a jail term of one year in connection with a 2009 sedition speech case, news agency ANI reported. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. A case was filed against Vaiko in 2009 by the Tamil Nadu Police under Sections 124-A (sedition) and 153 -A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC.

Vaiko had in his Raja Annamalai Mandram speech in October warned Delhi against its war against banned outfit Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka. He had also praised LTTE chief Prabhakaran who was killed on May 19, 2009 in Sri Lanka’s Mullaitivu.

The chargesheet in the case was filed by the police in December the same year, but Vaiko was not arrested. When the MDMK leader’s passport application was rejected by the passport authority, he had surrendered before the XIV Metropolitan Magistrate. He was granted bail in 2017 and the case was transferred from the Egmore Magistrate court to Special court in Chennai Collectorate Complex.

Vaiko was on Tuesday named the party’s candidate from Tamil Nadu for July 18 Rajya Sabha by polls.