MDMK leader arrested for posting offensive pictures of Prime Minister Modi

Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu police have arrested a local MDMK leader for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting an offensive picture of him. MDMK worker Sathiyaraj Balu had posted the Prime Minister’s picture depicting him carrying a begging bowl.

Balu is a worker of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

He was arrested following a complaint filed by BJP and Hindu Makkal Katchi workers. BJP and HMK demanded action against him and sought his arrest.

According to police, Sathiyaraj morphed the picture of Narendra Modi and posted it ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Madurai on Sunday.

Sathiyaraj Balu has been charged by the police under IPC sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 – 2 (circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to incite, cause any offi­cer, military personnel to mutiny, cause, fear or alarm to the public, among others).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on an official visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday and attended several public meetings, He also laid the foundation stone for an AIIMS hospital in Madurai.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated super specialty blocks in government medical colleges in Madurai, Thanjavur and Thirunelvelli. However, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the two southern states triggered a war of words between his supporters and critics who clashed on social media sites including microblogging site twitter.

MDMK Chief Vaiyapuri Gopalsamy had opposed Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Madurai by releasing black balloons and showing black flags. He accused the Prime Minister of not acting in the interest of the people of the state.