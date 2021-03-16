MDH contributes Rs 1 crore for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Spices maker MDH has contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The cheque was handed over by MDH chairman Rajeev Gulati to Kulbhushan Ahuja, Sanchalak, Delhi Pradesh Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh in the presence of West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.
Gulati, who is the son of king of spices Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, said his father was very happy with the announcement of building of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
