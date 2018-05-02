MCOCA court verdict in journalist J Dey murder case likely today: Why Chhota Rajan had him killed

A Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court in Mumbai will pronounce its verdict in seven-year-old murder case of veteran crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. According to media reports, accused gangster Chhota Rajan is unlikely to be brought here for the verdict. Rajan is currently lodged in high-security Tihar Central Jail in Delhi. Besides Rajan, several other high-profile accused including former Mumbai journalist Jigna Vora are behind the bars in connection with the case. Vora is also currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

The final arguments in the case before the court had started in February and concluded on April 3. The court had on the same day reserved its verdict for May 2. A total of 155 witnesses were examined by the prosecution.

According to officials investigating the case, the order to kill the 56-year-old journalist was issued by Rajan. Rajan was deported from Bali in Indonesia in November 2015 and subsequently made an accused in the case.

Who was Jyotirmoy Dey?

Dey was 56 when he was shot dead on June 11, 2011. He was killed near his Powai residence in central suburban Mumbai. The murder had sent shockwaves in the media fraternity across the country.

The Mumbai Police had initially conducted the probe but it was later handed over to the Crime Branch. The case took a sensational twist when police arrested journalist Jigna Vora on November 25 same year. She was then Deputy Bureau Chief of The Asian Age, Mumbai. Besides Vora, 10 others were also taken into custody by police. Investigators said that Vora was in regular touch with Rajan and it was she who provoked him to kill Dey.

During investigation, it was also found that eleventh accused in the case, Vinod Asrani alias Vinod Chembur, was the main co-conspirator and financier of the operation to eliminate Dey. Vinod died in April 2015 of natural causes. It was Vinod who had pointed out Dey to the gunmen on the day the crime took place.

The Special MCOCA Court had in June 2015 framed charges against all the 10 accused. They are: Rohit Thangappan Joseph alias Satish Kalya (28); Abhijeet Kasharam Shinde (27); Arun Janardhan Dake (27); Sachin Suresh Gaikwad (35); Anil Bhanudas Waghmode (35); Nilesh Narayan Shendge alias Bablu (34); Mangesh Damodar Agawane (25) (all who conducted recce and/or were shooters); Jigna Vora; weapon supplier Deepak Sisodia (28) of Dehradun; Joseph Paulson (43).

Why he was killed

After Rajan’s arrest, the CBI took over the probe and filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case in which he was made an accused.

According to reports, Dey who had written two books, was penning a new book when he was shot dead. In his upcoming book, Dey had reportedly referred to the mafia as ‘chindi’ (petty). The third book was titled ‘Chindi: Rags to Riches’. The two books he had penned are: ‘Khallas: An A to Z Guide to the Underworld’, and ‘Zero Dial: The Dangerous World of Informers’.