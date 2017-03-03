​​ ​
  3. McDonald’s not safe anymore? Lizard found in Kolkata woman’s french fries

McDonald’s not safe anymore? Lizard found in Kolkata woman’s french fries

If you are a fan of the french fries McDonald serves, you need to be more careful while munching or you might have a severe case of fried reptile parts in your mouth.

By: | Published: March 3, 2017 1:31 PM
lizard in McDonald's, McD lizard, McDonald's french fry lizard, fried lizard in french fries, kolkata woman McDonald's lizard Naturally worried about the consequences if the food had been eaten by herself or her children, Priyanka has filed a FIR in the Phulbagan police station. (ANI)

If you are a fan of the french fries McDonald serves, you need to be more careful while munching or you might have a severe case of fried reptile parts in your mouth. Kolkata’s Priyanka Moitra on Tuesday, February 28, found this out, much to her dismay. A lizard was found fried with the french fries she had ordered on the day. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka said that she was 6 months pregnant. Naturally worried about the consequences if the food had been eaten by herself or her children, Priyanka has filed a FIR in the Phulbagan police station.

Earlier last year, in Singapore, a woman named, Angela Qiqi had gone on social media to share pictures of worms creeping inside her burger. Although, unlike Priyanka, she only managed to notice the worms after she had finished the burger. She had also claimed that the employees of the popular fast food chain weren’t helpful either, which is reportedly also the case with Priyanka.

(ANI)

Following the report, Angela’s packaging had been taken as evidence, according to the Sun but the big suits at McDonald’s had offered her a full refund without apologising for the matter. In 2015, New Zealand, 26 year old Annah Sophia Stevenson had claimed that she had chewed through a cockroach while eating McDonald’s Big Mac. The burger had been sent to Auckland to trace the origins of the insect. Although Annah had gotten the burger back after friends of her that told her against giving back the only piece of evidence to McDonald’s.

Although the outlets are countries apart, it is still worrisome for the fans of McDonald’s and the company itself as incidents such as these would only harm the fast food chain’s goodwill and take away the regular customers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. M
    Michael Selby
    Mar 3, 2017 at 4:12 pm
    All 300 species of Indian lizards are non-poisonous. It is a baby house gecko, for heaven's sake, no more than two inches long, that fell into a deep fryer when no one was looking. Ms Moitra is lying that she fell sick. She was probably psychologically overcome. That's all.
    Reply
    1. Vijaya+Babu S
      Mar 3, 2017 at 8:53 am
      sad
      Reply

      Go to Top