McDonald’s not safe anymore? Lizard found in Kolkata woman’s french fries

If you are a fan of the french fries McDonald serves, you need to be more careful while munching or you might have a severe case of fried reptile parts in your mouth. Kolkata’s Priyanka Moitra on Tuesday, February 28, found this out, much to her dismay. A lizard was found fried with the french fries she had ordered on the day. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka said that she was 6 months pregnant. Naturally worried about the consequences if the food had been eaten by herself or her children, Priyanka has filed a FIR in the Phulbagan police station.

Earlier last year, in Singapore, a woman named, Angela Qiqi had gone on social media to share pictures of worms creeping inside her burger. Although, unlike Priyanka, she only managed to notice the worms after she had finished the burger. She had also claimed that the employees of the popular fast food chain weren’t helpful either, which is reportedly also the case with Priyanka.

Following the report, Angela’s packaging had been taken as evidence, according to the Sun but the big suits at McDonald’s had offered her a full refund without apologising for the matter. In 2015, New Zealand, 26 year old Annah Sophia Stevenson had claimed that she had chewed through a cockroach while eating McDonald’s Big Mac. The burger had been sent to Auckland to trace the origins of the insect. Although Annah had gotten the burger back after friends of her that told her against giving back the only piece of evidence to McDonald’s.

Although the outlets are countries apart, it is still worrisome for the fans of McDonald’s and the company itself as incidents such as these would only harm the fast food chain’s goodwill and take away the regular customers.