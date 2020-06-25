MCD Standing Committee Election: AAP claims big win after party bags 3 seats, says BJP transferred votes to Congress

MCS Standing Committee Election 2020: AAP wins three seats

Standing Committee MCD Delhi: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won three seats in the standing committee election of all the three MCDs. Those who were declared winners on Wednesday are Jitendra Kumar (South MCD), Ajay Sharma (North MCD) and Geeta Rawat (East Delhi).

All the three are now members of the standing committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“Today is a proud day for the AAP as we have won three seats in the standing committee of all the three MCDs. To defeat the AAP, the BJP transferred their 14 votes to the Congress party but Ajay Sharma of AAP won the election in North MCD,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

“Jitender Kumar has won the election from South Delhi (SDMC) and Geeta Rawat has won the election from EDMC. In North MCD, Ajay Sharma defeated Congress councillor Mukesh Goyal who has never lost in any election, so it is a proud moment for us,” he said.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP transferred its 14 votes to Congress but couldn’t defeat AAP candidate Ajay Sharma.

“To defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD standing committee election, the BJP transferred its 14 votes to the Congress. But it couldn’t defeat Ajay Sharma. Many congratulations,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Jai Prakash and Ritu Goel have been elected unanimously as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, respectively.