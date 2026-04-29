As the crucial mayoral elections begins in Delhi today (April 29), the political stage is set for what many speculate to be a shift in power.
While the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opted to stay out of the race for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly emerged with a decisive numerical advantage.
Here is a breakdown of the mathematical factors and nominations that have tilted the scales in favor of the saffron party.
BJP’s 142 vs AAP’s 105
The mayoral election is decided by an electoral college consisting of elected councillors and nominated parliamentarians and legislators. According to data cited by PTI news agency, the BJP looks comfortable with an established base of 142 ‘secured’ votes.
The BJP’s 142-vote fortress includes:
Elected Councillors: 123
Lok Sabha MPs: 7 (All Delhi seats)
Rajya Sabha MP: 1
Nominated MLAs: 11
In contrast, the AAP holds 105 votes, comprising 100 councillors, three MLAs, and two Rajya Sabha members. The party’s tally took a hit following the recent exit of Swati Maliwal, who joined the BJP.
A crucial component of the BJP’s edge lies in the composition of the nominated MLAs. On Monday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta nominated 14 MLAs to the electoral college for the mayoral poll.
Under the current distribution, 11 of these nominations went to the BJP, while only 3 were allotted to the AAP as per the official assembly notification. This 11-3 split significantly widened the gap between the two primary contenders before a single vote was cast.
‘Absent’ opposition
The mathematical advantage for the BJP is further cemented by the decision of major opposition players to not contest the top posts. Kejriwal’s AAP has decided not to participate in the election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, though it has nominated Jalaj Choudhary for a standing committee seat.
The Congress has named Haji Zarif for Mayor and Rajesh Kumar Gupta for Deputy Mayor. However, with only 8 councillors, the Congress lacks the arithmetic to challenge the BJP’s 142-vote block.
Key Candidates and the Presiding Officer
With the election math suggests a “clean sweep,” the focus remains on the BJP’s lead candidates:
Mayor Post: Pravesh Wahi (Rohini East).
Deputy Mayor: Monika Pant (Anand Vihar).
To ensure the process remains orderly, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has appointed outgoing mayor Raja Iqbal Singh as the presiding officer.
Under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, the Mayor’s tenure is one year. While the BJP appears set to control the executive face of the MCD, the AAP’s presence in the Standing Committee elections suggests that the struggle for financial control over the body will continue.
Data Summary Table: The Electoral College (Based on data reported by PTI)
Delhi MCD | Mayoral Election
BJP’s 142 vs AAP’s 105 — The Math Behind Delhi’s Mayor Poll
A breakdown of the electoral college, nominations & candidates deciding Delhi’s next mayor
🗓 April 29, 2025 · Election Day
Electoral College — Total Secured Votes
BJP
142
Contesting
VS
AAP
105
Not contesting Mayor
BJP holds 57.5% of the combined BJP+AAP vote count | Gap: 37 votes
BJP’s 142-Vote Fortress
123
Elected Councillors
Core ward-level base
11
Nominated MLAs
Speaker’s nominations
7
Lok Sabha MPs
All 7 Delhi seats
1
Rajya Sabha MP
Upper house seat
AAP’s 105 Votes
100
Councillors
3
Nominated MLAs
2
Rajya Sabha MPs
⚠️ AAP’s tally took a hit after Swati Maliwal recently defected to the BJP — reducing their effective count.
The Nomination Factor — Speaker’s 14 MLA Picks
11
BJP
Nominated MLAs
3
AAP
Nominated MLAs
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta nominated 14 MLAs to the electoral college. The 11–3 split widened BJP’s lead before a single vote was cast.
Electoral College — Full Breakdown
Category
BJP
AAP
Others
Councillors
123
100
25
MPs (LS + RS)
8
2
0
Nominated MLAs
11
3
0
Total
142
105
25
BJP’s Key Candidates
Mayor
Pravesh Wahi
Rohini East
BJP
Deputy Mayor
Monika Pant
Anand Vihar
BJP
Presiding Officer & Process
⚖️
Appointed by LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu
Outgoing Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh will preside over the election. Under the DMC Act, the Mayor’s tenure is one year. AAP has nominated Jalaj Choudhary for a standing committee seat, signalling a continued fight for MCD’s financial control.