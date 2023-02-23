MCD House adjourned till Friday as AAP, BJP councillors come to blows – WATCH

The election of six members of the standing committee was stalled on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, following which it was adjourned for the day, reported The Indian Express.

A fistfight also broke out between women councillors and a ballot box was seen flying across the chamber of the House today.

While the BJP is protesting against Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to allow members to carry mobile phones to the booth area during the polls, the AAP has launched an attack on the saffron party accusing it of resorting to “hooliganism” after facing defeat.

The House met at 8:30 AM but was adjourned for an hour as sloganeering continued. After the House reconvened at 9:30 AM, the ruckus continued, and mayor Oberoi adjourned the proceedings till 10 AM Friday.

Speaking at a press conference at the civic centre, Oberoi alleged that BJP councillors tore ballot papers and threw the ballot box, adding that she was “attacked”. “The BJP resorted to unconstitutional behaviour in the House once again. BJP’s Rekha Gupta and Amit Nagpal resorted to hooliganism in the House and we will take action against them,” the new mayor alleged.

On Wednesday, the session started to elect the mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee after a Supreme Court order on February 17. AAP’s Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammed Iqbal were elected as the mayor and deputy mayor respectively on Wednesday.

After the election of Iqbal, the House was adjourned for an hour. At around 6:30 PM, the MCD House descended into complete pandemonium just as the Standing Committee election began.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus between BJP & AAP members inside the MCD house over the election of members of the standing committee. pic.twitter.com/alIZFIFFnr — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

The new mayor permitted carrying mobile phone to the booth area during the polls, which BJP councillors opposed.

The standing committee elections rolled on close to midnight as members of AAP and BJP exchanged blows, hurled plastic bottles, and fruit and ballot boxes at each other in the chamber of the MCD House. Videos showed MCD members pushing and shoving each other.