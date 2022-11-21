MCD Elections: BJP fields ‘Yamraj and Chitragupta’ in campaign against Arvind Kejriwal — WATCH

Delhi municipal election: The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a new social media campaign against its rival Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi. The campaign, which targets Delhi CM Kejriwal over alleged inaction on several issues including air pollution and cleaning up Yamuna, is being shared widely by BJP leaders on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The campaign, with a tagline that reads ‘Jisne dia Mauka, usko mila Dhokha’, features a string of videos featuring the characters of Yamraj and Chitragupta who descend to the national capital concerned over the condition of the Yamuna river, illnesses being caused due to air pollution. One of the videos also features the continuing menace of the use of drugs in Punjab, a state where the AAP stormed to power earlier this year.

Also Read: Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work: Arvind Kejriwal to Delhiites ahead of MCD polls

“54,000 people died in a year in Delhi just because they were breathing the polluted air! For 8 years, a man blamed stubble burning in Punjab for this poisonous air. Today, he is apologising by washing his hands off the problem. Whoever gave him a chance has been cheated,” tweeted Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP MP and Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture.

दिल्ली में एक साल में 54 हजार लोगों की मौत सिर्फ प्रदूषित हवा में सांस लेने से हो गई!



8 साल से एक आदमी इस जहरीली हवा का जिम्मेदार पंजाब में जलने वाली पराली को बताता था।



आज समस्या से हाथ झाड़ कर बस माफी मांग रहा है।



इसे जिसने दिया मौका, उसको मिला धोखा।#AapKePaap pic.twitter.com/c3VMCg7Mgj — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) November 21, 2022

Another video shows the characters of ‘Chitragupta’ and ‘Yamraj’ in conversation on the condition of Yamuna river upon visiting Delhi. “For 8 years, one man has been promising to clean Yamuna every year. He said he will take a dip himself but did nothing to clean it up. Whoever trusted this man has been cheated,” Chitragupta tells Yamraj, in a clear reference to Kejriwal.

Another video shows Chitragupta and Yamraj concerned over the continuing drug menace in Punjab.

The campaign is aimed at targetting Kejriwal for reneging upon the promises it has made with the AAP in power in Delhi as well as Punjab. The BJP has often been critical of the AAP national convener for not delivering on the promises he makes in the run-up to elections.

Also Read: MCD elections 2022: BJP releases ‘sting’ video claiming AAP candidate demanded bribe

The BJP will face off against AAP and the Congress in the MCD elections scheduled to be held on December 4 to elect 250 councillors to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The result will be declared on November 7.