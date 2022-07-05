MCD elections: Arvind Kejriwal says BJP ‘goons’ scared of AAP, will move court for timely polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP-ruled central government for allegedly deferring MCD elections, claiming that the latter has threatened to convert Delhi into a union territory and ensure that no elections are held here. “They (Centre) are using force, hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections. We will have to approach the court to get MCD elections conducted on time and we will do it,” Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly during a discussion on a resolution moved by the AAP government to conduct the municipal elections in time.

After his speech in the Assembly, Kejriwal told reporters that during the unification of the three MCDs, the Centre had promised that elections will be held after a delimitation commission was formed. “Over one and half months have passed after the unification of the MCDs, but they have not formed the delimitation commission. They don’t want elections to be conducted. This is against democracy. We will go to court on this if required,” Kejriwal told reporters.

“It really saddens me to see heaps of garbage lying on Delhi streets and the dumpyards overflowing. Sometimes, I feel that if we had the control of MCD, we could have kept the national capital clean. They had the control of MCD for 15 years, yet they couldn’t do anything. They (BJP) would neither get work done, nor allow anyone else to do it just like they are not even allowing MCD elections to take place. When I brought this up in front of a senior BJP leader, he said, ‘These MCD sweepers are thieves.’ MCD sweepers are not thieves, you all (BJP leaders) are daakus (robbers), goondas (gangsters),” Kejriwal said.

Referring to jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and alleged threats of getting Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested too, Kejriwal dared the BJP to take action against him, and said that the people of Delhi wouldn’t tolerate it as they treat him as their “son and brother.” Kejriwal, while highlighting the work done by his government, said, “Like a good son, I have ensured that the people of Delhi get affordable health care, education and free electricity. BJP is afraid as they know that the people of Delhi will never go against their son.”