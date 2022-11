MCD elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates, wards and constituencies

MCD elections AAP full list: The Aam Aadmi Party has released its final list of candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections that is scheduled to be held on December 4. The party announced its second and final list comprising the names of 117 candidates in the 250-member house on November 12. The first list with 134 names was released on November 11. The Delhi CM had launched 10 guarantees for the upcoming MCD elections, including solving parking problems, repairing roads, improving MCD schools and hospitals, beautifying parks, and timely payment of salaries, among others.

The polls will be held on December 4, and the results will be declared on December 7. The last day for filing nominations was Monday and November 19 is the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the MCD polls. For the 250 municipal wards, 1.46 crore people will cast their votes. Of the 250 seats, 42 seats are reserved for SC candidates, 21 for SC Women (SCW) candidates, and 104 seats are reserved for women candidates.

MCD AAP full list of Assembly Constituencies, Wards, and Names:



Narela – Bankner – Dinesh Bhardwaj

Burari – Burari – Aashish Tyagi

Burari – Mukundpur – Ajay SharmaBurari – Jharoda – Gagan Chaudhary

Timarpur – Timarpur – Promila Gupta

Timarpur – Malka Ganj (SCW) – Guddi Devi

Timarpur – Mukherjee Nagar – Antul Kohli

Adarsh Nagar – Dhirpur – Neha Aggarwal

Adarsh Nagar – Adarsha Nagar – Mukesh Goel

Adarsh Nagar – Azadpur – Mannu Gupta

Badli – Bhalswa – Ajit Yadav

Badli – Jahangirpuri – Timsy Sharma

Badli – Sarup Nagar – Jogender Rana (Bunty)

Badli – Samaypur Badli – Savita Yadav

Rithala – Rohini – A – Pradeep Mittal

Rithala – Rithala – Subham Tripathi

Rithala – Vijay Vihar – Pushpa Solanki

Bawana – Pooth Kalan – Ritu Solanki

Bawana – Begumpur – Dharmender Kumar

Mundka – Nangloi (SCW) – Hemlata Ladla

Kirari – Kirari – Ramesh Pradhan

Kirari – Nithari – Mamta Gupta

Kirari – Aman Vihar – Ravinder Bhardwaj

Sultanpur Majra – Sultanpuri – A (SCW) – Bobby Kinnar

Nangloi Jat – Nihal Vihar – Ashok Bhardwaj

Nangloi Jat – Guru Harkishan Nagar – Shweta Khera

Rohini – Rohini -F – Rekha Goyal

Rohini – Rohini – D – Anshu Priya

Shalimar Bagh – Shalimar Bagh – A – Jalaj Chaudhary

Shalimar Bagh – Shalimar Bagh – B – Ishupret Gujral

Shalimar Bagh – Pitampura – Sanju Jain

Shakur Basti – Pashchim Vihar – Shllu Duggal

Shakur Basti – Rani Bagh – Mithlesh Pathak

Tri Nagar – Kohat Enclave – N Raja

Tri Nagar – Shakur pur (SC) – Ashok Gangwal

Tri Nagar – Tri Nagar – Nitu Yadav

Wazirpur – Keshav Puram – Vikas Goel

Wazirpur – Ashok Vihar – Rita Khari

Wazirpur – Wazir Pur (SCW) – Chitra Vidyarthi

Model Town – Sangam Park (SC) – Ravi Shankar

Model Town – Model Town – Nathuram Nagar

Sadar Bazar – Shashtri Nagar – Babita Sharma

Sadar Bazar – Kishan Ganj (SCW) – Pooja Maan Singh

Chandni Chowk – Civil Lines (SC) -Vikas Tank

Chandni Chowk – Jama Masjid – Sultana Aabad

Ballimaran – Ballimaran – Mohd. Sadik

Ballimaran – Ram Nagar (SC) – Dharmendra Mahawar

Ballimaran – Quraish Nagar – Shamim Bano

Karol Bagh -Pahar Ganj – Amarnath Rajpoot

Karol Bagh – Karol Bagh (SCW) – Urmila Gautam

Karol Bagh – Dev Nagar (SC) – Mahesh Khichi

Patel Nagar – West Patel Nagar (SCW) – Kavita Chauhan

Patel Nagar – East Patel Nagar – Dr Shelly Oberoi

Patel Nagar – Ranjeet Nagar – Ankush Narang

Patel Nagar – Baljeet Nagar – Dr Ronakshi Sharma

Moti Nagar – Karam Pura – Rakesh Joshi

Moti Nagar – Ramesh Nagar – Punit Rai

Madipur – Madipur (SC) – Sahil Gangwal

Madipur – Raghubir Nagar (SCW) – Pratima Anand

Rajouri Garden – Vishnu Garden – Meenakshi Chandela

Rajouri Garden – Chaukhandi Nagar – Sunil Chaddha

Hari Nagar – Hari Nagar – Rajesh Ladi

Hari Nagar – Fateh Nagar – Raminder Kaur

Tilak Nagar – Tilak Nagar – Ashok Manu

Tilak Nagar – Khyala – Shilpa Kaur

Janakpuri – Janakpuri South – Dimple Ahuja

Janakpuri – Janak Puri West – Geetu Sabarwal

Vikaspuri – Vikas Puri – Saib Asiwal

Vikaspuri – Hastsal – Rakhi Yadav

Vikaspuri – Vikas Nagar – Ashok Pandey

Vikaspuri – Baprola – Ravinder Solanki

Vikaspuri – Sainik Enclave – Nirmala Kumari

Uttam Nagar – Mohan Garden – Surender Kaushik

Dwarka – Manglapuri – Narender Girsa

Bijwasan – Bijwasan – Narender Jatt Rana

Palam – Palam – Vishnu Pandit

Palam – Madhu Vihar – Neha Chauhan

Rajinder Nagar – Naraina – Vijender Gar

Kasturba Nagar – Andrews Ganj – Anita Baisoya

Kasturba Nagar – Amar Colony – Jitender Kumar

Malviya Nagar – Malviya Nagar – Leena Kumari

R K Puram – Munirka – Rajbala Tokas

R K Puram – R K Puram – Dharamveer

R K Puram – Vasn Vihar – Hiani Jain

Chhatarpur – Said-ul-Ajaib – Ummed Phogat

Deoli – Tigri (SCW) – Jyoti Jarwal

Ambedkar Nagar – Khanpur – Suman Gupta

Sangam Vihar – Sangam Vihar – C – Pankaj Gupta

Sangam Vihar – Sangam Vihar – B _ Kajal

Sangam Vihar – Tughlakabad Extension – Bhagveer Singh

Greater Kailash – Chitaranjan Park – Asha Thakur

Greater Kailash – Chirag Delhi – Krishan Jakhar

Greater Kailash – Greater Kailash – Ajit Kaur Pasricha

Kalkaji – Sri Niwas Puri – Indu

Kalkaji – Kalkaji – Shivani Chauhan

Kalkaji – Govind Puri – Vijay Sheriyar

Tughlakabad – Harkesh Nagar – Mamta Pratap

Tughlakabad – Pul Pehladpur (SC) – Rakesh Lohia

Tughlakabad – Tughlakabad – Sugandha Bidhuri

Badarpur – Badarpur (SCW) – Seema Bhatiya

Badarpur – Meethapur – Rita Awana

Badarpur – Hari Nagar Extension – Nikhil Chaprana

Okhla – Abul Fazal Enclave – Wajid Khan

Okhla – Zakir Nagar – Salma Khan

Trilokpuri – Mayur Vihar Phase – 1 (SCW) – Beena Balguher

Trilokpuri – Trilokpuri (SC) – Vijay Kumar

Kondli – Kalyanpuri (SC) – Bunty Gautam

Patparganj – Patpar Ganj – Seema Mann Singh

Laxmi Nagar – Lalita Park – Shweta Nigam

Vishwas Nagar – Vishwas Nagar (SCW) – Jyoti Rani

Shahdara – Shahdara (SC) – Dal Chand Dali

Seema Puri – Sundar Nagri (SCW) – Mohini Jeenwal

Seema Puri – Nand Nagri (SC) – Ramesh Baisiya

Rohtas Nagar – Ashok Nagar – Sushma Sisodia

Rohtas Nagar – Ram Nagar East – Anil Gautam

Rohtas Nagar – Rohtas Nagar – Shivani Panchal

Rohtas Naga – Welcome Colony – Sudhesh Chaudhary

Seelampur – Gautam Puri – Anil Jain

Seelampur – Maujpur – Anil Jain

Ghonda- Braham Putri – Chaaya Sharma

Ghonda – Bhajanpura – Rekha Rani

Ghonda- Ghonda – Vidyawati Chaudhary

Babarpur – Subhash Mohalla – Rekha Tyagi

Babarpur – Gorakh Park – Priyanka Saxena

Babarpur – Kardam Puri – Mukesh Yadav

Gokalpur – Gokal Puri (SCW) – Somwati Chaudhary

Gokalpur – Joharipur (SC) – Roshan Lal Sagar

Mustafabad – Karawal Nagar-East – Asha Bansal

Mustafabad – Dayalpur – Kamal Gaur

Mustafabad – Mustafabad – Dr Nasreen

Karawal Nagar – Sri Ram Colony – Aamil Malik

karawa Nagar – Sadatpur – Manoj Tyagi

Karawal Nagar – Karawal Nagar-West – Jitender Bansal

Karawal Nagar – Sonia Vihar – Rimjhim Sharma

Narela- Narela – Shweta Khatri

Narela – Holambi Kalan – Neha Mishra

Narela – Alipur – Deep Khatri

Narela – Bakhtawarpur – Babita Chauhan

Burari – Kadipur – Munesh Sharma

Burari – Sant Nagar – Ruby Rawat

Rithala – Rohini-B – Suman Rana

Rithala – Budh Vihar – Amrit Lal Jain

Bawana – Shahbaad Dairy (SC) – Ram Chander

Bawana – Pooth Khurd – Umindra Rana

Bawana – Bawana – Pawan Sehrawat

Bawana – Nangal Thakran – Manisha Nain

Mundka – Kanjhawala – Sandeep Dabas

Mundka – Rani Khera – Manisha Karala

Mundka – Mundka – Anil Lakra

Mundka – Nilothi – Babina Shokeen

Kirari – Prem Nagar – Munni Panwar

Kirari – Mubarikpur – Rajesh Lala

Sultanpur Majra – Mangolpuri (SC) – Rajesh Kumar

Sultanpur Majra – Sultanpuri-B (SC) – Daulat Panwar

Nangloi Jat – Jawalapuri (SCW) – Santosh Chilwal

Nangloi Jat – Nangloi Jat – (GENW) – Vijaylaxmi Yadav

Mangolpuri – Mangolpuri-A (SC) – Rakesh Jatav

Mangolpuri – Mangolpuri-B (SCW) – Suman Savaria

Mangolpuri – Rohini-C – Anil Mittal

Rohini – Rohini-E – Kuldeep Mittal

Shakur Basti – Saraswati Vihar (GENW) – Urmila Garg

Model Town – Kamla Nagar (GENW) – Kiran Gupta Sethi

Sadar Bazar – Sadar Bazar (GENW) – Usha Sharma

Chandni Chowk – Chandni Chowk – Punardeep Singh Swahney (Sabby)

Matia Mahal – Chandani Mahal – Aale Iqbal

Matia Mahal – Delhi Gate (SCW) – Kiran

Matia Mahal – Bazar Sita Ram (GENW) – Rafia Mahir

Moti Nagar – Moti Nagar – (GENW) – Alka Dhingra

Madipur – Punjabi Bagh (GENW) – Manoj Tayal

Rajouri Garden – Rajouri Garden (GENW) – Priya Chandela

Hari Nagar – Subhash Nagar (GENW) – Manju Setia

Tilak Nagar – Keshopur – Sachin Tyagi

Janakpuri – Mahaveer Enclave – Praveen Rajpoot

Vikaspuri – Kunwar Singh Nagar (GENW) – Rajbala Lakra

Uttam Nagar – Nawada (GENW) – Nirmala Sharma

Uttam Nagar – Uttam Nagar – Deepak Vohra

Uttam Nagar – Bindapur (GENW) – Krishna Raghav

Dwarka – Dabri – Tillotma Chaudhary

Dwarka – Sagarpur (GENW) – Simmi Yadav

Matiala – Dwarka-B (GENW) – Sudha Sinha

Matiala – Dwarka-A – Capt. Shalini

Matiala – Matiala (GENW) – Rajnish Matiala

Matiala – Kakrola – Sudesh Gahlot

Matiala – Nangli Sakrawati (GENW) – Geetu Shokeen

Matiala – Chhawala – Jeeta Nambardar

Najafgarh – Isapur (GENW) – Pinki Kharab

Najafgarh – Najafgarh – Rajbir Dabas

Najafgarh – Dichaon Kalan (GENW) – Anita Pandey

Najafgarh – Dwarka-C (GENW) – Sunita

Bijwasan – Kapashera (GENW) – Aarti Yadav

Bijwasan – Mahipalpur – Joginder Sehrawat

Bijwasan – Raj Nagar (GENW) – Poonam Bhardwaj

Palam – Mahavir Enclave – Ajay Rai

Palam – Sadh Nagar (GENW) – Sandhya Gaur

Rajinder Nagar – Inder Puri (SC) – Jyoti Gautam

Rajinder Nagar – Rajinder Nagar (GENW) – Aarti Chawla

Jangpura – Daryaganj – Sarika Chaudhary

Jangpura – Sidhartha Nagar (GENW) – Neetu Khatana

Jangpura – Lajpat Nagar – Subhash Malhotra

Kasturba Nagar – Kotla Mubarakpur (GENW) – Rinu Mittal

Malviya Nagar – Hauz Khas – Kamal Bhardwaj

Malviya Nagar – Green Park – Sarita Phogat

Mehrauli – Lado Sarai – Rajeev Chaudhary

Mehrauli – Mehrauli (GENW) – Rekha Chaudhary

Mehrauli – Vasant Kunj – Amarjeet Chillar

Chhatarpur – Aya Nagar (GENW) – Himani Ambavata

Chhatarpur – Bhati – Sunder Tanwar

Chhatarpur – Chhatarpur (GENW) – Pinky Tyagi

Deoli – Deoli (GENW) – Sneh Lata

Deoli – Sangam Vihar-A – Neeraj Yadav

Deoli – Dakshin Puri (SC) – Prem Chauhan

Ambedkar Nagar – Madangir (SCW) – Santosh Rani

Ambedkar Nagar – Pushp Vihar (SC) – Arun Nawariya

Badarpur – Badarpur (SCW) – Manju Devi

Badarpur – Molarband – Hem Chand Goyal

Badarpur – Jaitpur (GENW) – Hema Vohra

Okhla – Madanpur Khadar East (SC) – Sonu Chauhan

Okhla – Madanpur Khadar West – Karamvir Bidhuri

Okhla – Sarita Vihar (GENW) – Muskan Bidhuri

Trilokpuri – New Ashok Nagar – Anita Hakam

Kondli – Kondli (GENW) – Vinita Dedha

Kondli – Gharoli (SCW) – Priyanka Gautam

Patparganj – Mayur Vihar Phase-II – Devender Chaudhary

Patparganj – Vinod Nagar – Kuldeep Bhandari

Patparganj – Mandawali (GENW) – Reena Tomer

Laxmi Nagar – Pandav Nagar – Vijay Shishodia (Sonu)

Laxmi Nagar – Shakarpur – Sharad Dixit

Laxmi Nagar – Laxmi Nagar (GENW) – Meenakshi Sharma

Vishwas Nagar – Preet Vihar – Ramesh Pandit

Vishwas Nagar – I.P Extension (GENW) – Rachna Sethi

Vishwas Nagar – Anand Vihar – Rahul Jain

Krishna Nagar – Anarkali (GENW) – Rekha Dikshit

Krishna Nagar – Jagat Puri – Shivdutt Kaushik

Krishna Nagar – Geeta Colony (GENW) – Kawaljeet Kaur

Krishna Nagar – Krishna Nagar – Jugal Arora

Gandhi Nagar – Gandhi Nagar (GENW) – Rakhi Sharma

Gandhi Nagar – Shastri Park – Aditya Chaudhary

Gandhi Nagar – Azad Nagar (GENW) – Minni Rathore

Shahdara – Jhilmil – Avdhesh Choubey

Shahdara – Dilshad Colony (GENW) – Behn Preeti

Seema Puri – Dilshad Garden – Praveen Kasana

Seelampur – Seelampur (GENW) – Naseem Bano

Seelampur – Chauhan Banger (GENW) – Aasma Rehman

Ghonda – Yamuna Vihar – Vinita Luthra

Babarpur – Kabir Nagar – Sajid Khan

Gokalpur – Karsh Vihar (SCW) – Poonam Nirmal

Gokalpur – Saboli (SC) – Jaswant Singh

Mustafabad – Nehru Vihar – Pravesh Chaudhary

Mustafabad – Brij Puri (GENW) – Aafreen Naaz

Karawal Nagar – Sabhapur – Birender Gupta Fauji

Najafgarh – Rohan Pura – Sanjay Parashar



The names of the candidates were finalised in a marathon meeting of the AAP Political Affairs Committee chaired by the party’s national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai were present in the meeting among other senior members. Before finalising the names, the AAP had surveyed all candidates and taken public feedback. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the December 4 polls.

Initially, the polls were to be held in the first half of 2022, but it was postponed after the Centre’s decision to unify three erstwhile municipal corporations into the MCD. The BJP has been in power in MCD for 15 years now, winning in 2007 when MCD was a unified body; in 2012, in the first election after the trifurcation, and in 2017. This is going to be a triangular contest in the first civic poll after reunification.