MCD elections 2022 date: Municipal corporation polls to be held on December 4, results on December 7

The elections to the Delhi Municipal Corporation will be held on December 4, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Friday. The results will be declared on December 9. Filing of nominations will begin from November 7, while the last date for nomination is November 14. “More than 2,000 sector magistrates will be deployed to check field arrangements for smooth functioning of the civic polls,” SEC chief Vijay Dev said, adding that an additional one lakh staff will also be deployed.

The BJP, which has been in charge of the MCD since 2007, is up against Congress and AAP in the upcoming polls.

Addressing the press, Dev said that the areas of the constituencies were redrawn after the delimitation process.



With the announcement, the model code of conduct comes into effect from Friday. Addressing a press conference, Vijay Dev said polling stations were redrawn after completion of the delimitation process in Delhi.

“68 general observers and external expenditure will be deployed besides elaborate law and order, security and other arrangements,” Dev said, as reported by IE. Dev further said that the SEC is “completely ready” for the civic body polls.



“As per the statutory provisions, there are 250 wards in 68 assembly wards, of which, 42 seats are reserved for SCs. Of these, 21 seats are reserved for women,” said Dev, as reported by IE. A total of 104 seats have been reserved for women, the SEC head further said.



In total, there will be 13,665 polling booths, including one station which will be fully managed by women.



“Mock polls will start on election day….NOTA will be there and there will be provisions of photos of candidates on the ballot papers,” said Dev, according to IE.

Here is the full schedule for the MCD elections:

Issue of notification – November 7, Monday

Last date nomination – November 14, Monday

Scrutiny of nomination – November 16, Wednesday

Withdrawal of candidate – November 19, Saturday

Date of polling – December 4, Sunday

Counting – December 7, Wednesday

Completion of electoral process – December 15, Thursday

Hours of polling: 8 am – 5.30 pm