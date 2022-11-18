MCD elections 2022: BJP releases ‘sting’ video claiming AAP candidate demanded bribe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mukesh Goel demanded Rs 1 crore from a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for giving gifts to over 100 party leaders, reported news agency PTI.

The saffron party also released a sting video of Goel, who is the AAP candidate from Adarsh Nagar ward in the MCD poll that is slated for December 4, and asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to sack him from the party immediately.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra made the claims at a press conference on Friday, saying that “Goel demanded Rs 1 crore from the MCD junior engineer, saying it was needed for giving Diwali gifts to 100-150 leaders,” as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: MCD Elections 2022: No stay on December 4 Delhi municipal polls, rules High Court

Patra added that Goel was the “right hand” of Kejriwal, and the AAP national convenor never took any decision without consulting him for the December 4 polls.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations by the BJP, Goel called the video “concocted” and said that he will take legal action against the party. He also said that the matter was a “tactic” by the BJP to “divert” citizens attention.

“It is a concocted video. We will take legal action against it. The BJP has been indulging in corruption since the last 15 years in Delhi MCD and this is a tactic to divert the attention of citizens. The Delhiites are frustrated with the BJP-led MCD and the party is going to lose in the upcoming elections,” Goel, who is also AAP’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge, said.

BJP ओछी हरकतों पर उतरी!



BJP ने अपने 15 साल के भ्रष्टाचार को छिपाने के लिए मेरी फ़र्ज़ी Clip चलाई



25 वर्ष तक निगम के कई पदों पर काम किया। लेकिन कोई आरोप नहीं लगा



मेरी Fake/Edited Audio/Video चला कर आरोप लगाने वाले @sambitswaraj पर मानहानि का Case करेंगे



-AAP Leader Mukesh Goel pic.twitter.com/0t7gbJxPXl — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 18, 2022

Also Read: MCD Election: AAP MLA’s relative, 2 associates arrested on bribery charges

A five-time municipal councillor, Goel had quit the Congress in November 2021, and joined AAP.