MCD Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal unveils AAP’s 10 guarantees for civic elections, promises corruption-free and clean Delhi

Delhi municipal elections 2022: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of not fulfilling its promises for Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday released ten guarantees for the elections to the Muncipal Corporation of Delhi scheduled to be held on December 4. “Don’t vote for people who obstruct the development of Delhi. Vote for the ones who work for Delhi,” said Kejriwal, declaring the party’s manifesto.

“They tried to stop yoga classes for Delhi citizens. They have stopped our government’s home delivery of ration. They have left no stone unturned to stop work aimed at the welfare of people,” said Kejriwal, addressing the press.

Dismissing the Centre’s allegation that the Delhi government did not provide any funds to Delhi’s municipal corporation, Kejriwal said, “Last time, BJP said that since Kejriwal doesn’t give any money, they will utilise the central funds for the development of MCD. In the past five years, they have only abused me. We have given them a lot of money…nowadays, Centre is accusing the state of not providing any funds…they should be ashamed.”

Attacking the BJP over the lack of cleanliness in the capital, Kejriwal said, “They haven’t fixed any roads, they couldn’t clear any garbage or even clean the markets. They also said that they would get rid of the garbage hills and trash towers. Now, suddenly they are saying that every city has a similar problem. I would like to ask them whether there are garbage hills in Paris or Washington?”

Accusing BJP of widespread corruption in the MCD, Kejriwal said, “All their councillors are corrupt. They admit that their councillors were involved in corruption, but they have not taken any action. Instead of sending them to prison, they have sent Satyendar Jain.”

Releasing AAP’s manifesto, Kejriwal said that the first guarantee was to beautify Delhi and get rid of garbage. Kejriwal said that they will end the three existent garbage hills in the national capital and there will be no landfill cites in Delhi.

“We will call global experts to get rid of garbages,” said Kejriwal. The second guarantee, Kejriwal said, was a corruption free MCD, especially in the building department. Kejriwal’s third guarantee was to find a permanent solution to Delhi’s parking issue.

The other guarantees Kejriwal made was to work towards providing relief to the citizens by getting rid of strays animals like dogs, cows, monkeys, etc and to make the national capital a “city of parks,” ensuring that all temporary employees get salaries on time. Kejriwal also promised to end the regime of “Inspector Raj” in the city.