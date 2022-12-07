MCD election results 2022: 10 wards where candidates won by a margin of less than 200 votes

The see-saw battle witnessed today ended with the Aam Aadmi Party emerging on top in the MCD election results being declared today. As per the results declared so far, AAP has breached the majority mark and won 131 against 99 for the Bharatiya Janata Party and is set to end the 15-year rein of the saffron party at the civic body.

However, the battle at one point appeared too close to call. And it wasn’t without reason. According to the poll results declared today, there are at least 10 seats where the margin of victory was less than 200 votes.

MCD election results 2022: 10 wards where candidates won by a whisker

Chitaranjan Park (171): The victory margin here was a mere 44. AAP candidate Ashu Thakur was declared winner with 10,443 while BJP’s Kanchan Choudhary stood at second position with 10,399 votes.

Nand Nagari (220): The winning margin in this ward is 54. Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya (AAP) won Nand Nagari with 15,959 votes being polled in his favour while BJP’s KM Rinku of BJP bagged 15,905 votes.

Alipur (4): The victory margin in this ward was 91. BJP’s Yogesh emerged victorious with 14,929 votes while AAP candidate Deep Kumar polled 14,838 votes.

Shakur Pur (62): The margin of victory recorded in this ward stood at 104. Kishan Lal of the BJP bagged 12,265 votes against 12,161 votes for Ashok Kumar, the candidate from AAP.

Molar Band ( 181): The margin of victory on this ward was 127 seats. AAP’s Hemchand Goel emerged as the winner with 13,206 votes against 13,079 votes polled for AAP candidate Gagan Kasana.

Raghubir Nagar (94) – The wining margin recorded here was 146 votes. Urmila Gangwal of the BJP secured 13,911 votes ahead of Pratima Anand of AAP who bagged 13,765 votes.

Ashok Vihar (65): Here, the winning margin stood at 156. Winner Poonam Sharma of BJP got 9,995 votes, while Reeta Khari of AAP bagged 9,839 votes.

Deoli (161) – The winning margin on this ward was recorded at 164 votes. BJP candidate Anita was declared the winner with 16,147 votes, while runner-up Snehlata Fauji of AAP secured 15,983 votes.

Burari (6): Anil Kumar Tyagi of BJP emerged victorious with a margin of 173 having 18314 votes, AAP’s Ashish Tyagi got 18141.

Keshopur (103) – The winning margin on this seat was recorded at 176 votes. Harish Oberoi of the BJP emerged victorious with 12,092 votes ahead of 11,916 votes polled in favour of AAP candidate Sachin Tyagi.

Mandawali (199) – The winning margin in this ward was recorded at 186 votes. Shashi Chandna of the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 10,818 votes against 10,632 votes polled in favour of AAP candidate Reena Tomar.

As per the State Election Commission, the vote share for the BJP stands at 39.09 per cent, marginally lower than the 42.05 per cent of the AAP. A total of 11.68 per cent votes were polled in favour of the Congress, as per information available at the SEC at the time of filing this report.