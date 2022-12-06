MCD Election Result 2022: Counting date, time – All you need to know about MCD election result

MCD Election Result: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) results will be announced on December 7. A total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray in the 250-member MCD wards. This was the first election after the fresh delimitation process, after three corporations of Delhi – NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC – were incorporated into a single entity into the MCD. More than 50 per cent voting was recorded on Sunday in the MCD elections, with the electoral contest mainly between the BJP and AAP in the high-octane battle.

MCD Election 2022 Result Date and Time: The counting of votes for the MCD polls will be on December 7 and will begin at 8 AM.

A total of 1.45 crore electors were eligible to exercise their franchise in the MCD elections. The State Election Commission said that the poll percentage was around 50.47 per cent at 5.30 PM when the scheduled voting time ended. While the highest polling (65.74 per cent) was recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), the lowest voting percentage (33.74 per cent) was recorded in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj).

The biggest issue in the electoral fight between the BJP, which has been controlling the civic body since the last 15 years, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is garbage collection and landfills.

A total of 13,638 polling booths have bet set up across Delhi, along with 68 model polling stations and as many pink booths.

The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dixit’s tenure as the CM. Between 2012 and 2022, Delhi had 272 wards and three corporations, which were reunified into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi which came into existence on May 22.

In the 2017 MCD polls, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards, while AAP won 48 wards and Congress was in power in 27 wards. The polling percentage in 2017 was around 53 per cent.