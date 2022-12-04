MCD Election 2022 Live: Polling for high-stakes Delhi civic elections underway to decide fate of 1,349 candidates

Delhi MCD Polls 2022 Live: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election is underway which will decide the fate of 1,349 candidates in fray. Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 MCD wards. The stage is all set to witness a high-octane battle which is mainly among the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Polling will conclude at 5:30 PM, and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation process in which three Delhi corporations – NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC – have been re-unified into a single entity, into the MCD. A total of 13,638 polling stations across the national capital. Campaigning for the high-stakes battle concluded on Friday evening. A total of 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, about 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of CAPF and SAP are to be deployed to control any untoward incidents on the civic elections day, a police official said.

08:42 (IST) 4 Dec 2022 MCD polls: BJP seeking fourth term In the 2022 elections, the AAP is seeking to wrest power from the BJP, while the saffron party is eying its fourth consecutive time. 08:31 (IST) 4 Dec 2022 MCD polls: Do cast vote, appeals Kejriwal Today, there is voting to make Delhi clean and beautiful, there is voting to make a corruption-free government in the Municipal Corporation. My appeal to all the Delhi people – do go to cast your vote today to form an honest and working government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal says in a tweet. 08:27 (IST) 4 Dec 2022 MCD polls: IN 2017, BJP won 181 seats In the 2017 MCD polls, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. In two wards, polling did not take place due to the death of the candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voter turnout was 53 per cent. 08:26 (IST) 4 Dec 2022 MCD elections: Earlier, 272 wards were there There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations — NDMC, SDMC and EDMC — from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. 08:25 (IST) 4 Dec 2022 MCD polls: Total electorate at 1.45 crore The total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons, who will decide the fate of 1,349 candidates in fray. 08:17 (IST) 4 Dec 2022 MCD elections 2022: Ajay Maken casts his vote Congress leader Ajay Maken arrives at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden to cast his vote. 08:16 (IST) 4 Dec 2022 MCD elections: Welcome to our live blog! Welcome to Financial Express live blog. Catch here for all election updates. Stay tuned!