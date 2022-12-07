MCD Election 2022 Full Winners List: Ward-wise Full List of Winners in Delhi Municipal Polls

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Winners List: The final result of the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections will be released by the Delhi State Election Commission after the end of counting today. In early trends today, a neck-and-neck fight between BJP and AAP was seen. (Read Live Updates of Delhi MCD Poll Election Results)

The counting of votes polled in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections started on Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements. The polling for the high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4. As many as 1,349 candidates were in the fray in the elections in which 50.48 per cent exercised their franchise.

BJP swept the municipal corporation elections in 2017. Following is the ward-wise list of winners in the Delhi MCD elections 2022.

Full List of Winners in Delhi MCD Elections 2022

Both AAP and BJP have won 26 and 25 seats respectively as of 11.12 am. Congress has won 3 seats.

AAP and BJP have won 14 seats each as of 11.01 am.

AAP and BJP have won 2 seats each in MCD polls as of 10.32 am.

Final result shared by Election Commission shows BJP has won in 10 wards, and AAP in 6 as of 10.47 am.

(Full list of winners to be available soon)