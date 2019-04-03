MCA student shot inside BHU campus succumbs to injuries, four arrested

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 11:21 AM

Gaurav, an MCA student at BHU, was residing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel. He was standing outside Birla Hostel, and speaking with his friends when the incident took place.

BHU student shot dead, guarav singh BHU, gurav singh facebook, BHU violence, BHU protests, BHU student, BHU official website, MCA in BHU, MCAGaurav Singh/facebook

A student pursuing his masters degree from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was shot at in front of a hostel inside campus premises by bike-borne assailants who fled the spot.

The student who has been identified as Gaurav Singh died during treatment at the hospital the same night, police said on Wednesday, PTI reported. The police were called in on Tuesday evening.

“We have arrested four people. It was a case of personal enmity,” Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantt told news agency ANI.

Gaurav, an MCA student at BHU, was residing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel. He was standing outside Birla Hostel, and speaking with his friends when the incident took place.

Ten bullets were fired at the 23-year-old, according to police official quoted by NDTV.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why polls are big test for Yogi Adityanath in UP 

Singh had sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was taken to the trauma centre of the BHU’s Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed to injuries late on Tuesday night, police have said.

Gaurav Singh had been suspended by the BHU administration in 2018 for his alleged participation in violence that lashed the campus in September 2017 over the safety of students.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. MCA student shot inside BHU campus succumbs to injuries, four arrested
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition