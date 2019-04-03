MCA student shot inside BHU campus succumbs to injuries, four arrested

Gaurav Singh/facebook

A student pursuing his masters degree from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was shot at in front of a hostel inside campus premises by bike-borne assailants who fled the spot.

The student who has been identified as Gaurav Singh died during treatment at the hospital the same night, police said on Wednesday, PTI reported. The police were called in on Tuesday evening.

“We have arrested four people. It was a case of personal enmity,” Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantt told news agency ANI.

Gaurav, an MCA student at BHU, was residing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel. He was standing outside Birla Hostel, and speaking with his friends when the incident took place.

Ten bullets were fired at the 23-year-old, according to police official quoted by NDTV.

Singh had sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and was taken to the trauma centre of the BHU’s Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed to injuries late on Tuesday night, police have said.

Gaurav Singh had been suspended by the BHU administration in 2018 for his alleged participation in violence that lashed the campus in September 2017 over the safety of students.