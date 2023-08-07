Mazar set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered based on Hindu caretaker’s complaint

A mazar at a village in Gurugram was set on fire by unidentified persons in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by caretaker Ghasite Ram, a native of the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, at the Sector 37 police station.

“Around 01.30 am, I received a phone call from somebody living near the mazar that it has been set afire by some unknown people,” he said in the complaint.

However, he stated that the fire was brought under control by the village people. “But when I went there I saw offerings kept inside the mazar were burnt down. What I have come to know is that a group of 5-6 young boys gathered there and set the mazar on fire,” he said in his complaint.

The FIR in the mazar arson case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the IPC, police said.

Nuh Violence

The incident was reported less than a week after the violence broke out on July 31 after a mob tried to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Vehicles were torched and stones were thrown as clashes broke out over reports of cow vigilante Monu Manesar visiting Mewat.

Following the clashes, the Haryana government announced Section 144 in Nuh and Gurugram districts and the internet was also shut down.

(With PTI Inputs)